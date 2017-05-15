Commissioner Morris to join leaders in nation’s capital

Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris has been named one of a select group of 24 leaders in county government from across the country to participate in the 14th annual County Leadership Institute, a rigorous program developed by the National Association of Counties and Cambridge Leadership Associates. Susan Morris

The institute, held June 4-8, in Washington, D.C., will press county officials to consider innovative approaches to address key issues facing their counties and constituents.

“The County Leadership Institute will provide a hands-on professional development experience that will help us accomplish our goals in Isanti County,” Morris said. “This is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and work with other county leaders as we strengthen our skills to tackle some of our greatest challenges.”

The program is designed to help county leaders further develop their approaches toward solving complex challenges.

It provides tools to encourage innovation and creativity; resources for invigorating organizational culture; and best practices in effective communication, collaboration and decision-making.

Matthew Chase, NACo’s executive director, said, “County officials often address similar issues and can learn a great deal from one another.

The County Leadership Institute fosters peer-to-peer learning and encourages common-sense solutions to challenges that counties and residents face every day.”

Since its inception, the Institute, known for enhancing the capacity of county officials to identify and implement innovative solutions to complex challenges, has graduated nearly 300 leaders from 172 counties across 45 states.

This year’s program will focus on the demands of personal leadership in the modern era of government.

The program is made possible with the support of IBM, NACo’s Financial Services Center and the National Council of County Association Executives.