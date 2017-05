June 4, 1921 – May 6, 2017

Join us in celebrating the life of Clifford Rod on Saturday, June 3 from 2-5 p.m. at the Grandy Lions Club Community Center, 2749 County Road 6, Grandy.We'll be enjoying all of Clifford's favorite treats, cookies, cake, ice cream, bars, candy and coffee as we share stories celebrating a life well lived. Your presence by sharing a remembrance will be a gift to all.