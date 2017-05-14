Best bargains in town are free at Cambridge Library

Dear Editor:

The Friends of the Cambridge Public Library have been out in our community recently. You may have seen us. Were you at the Senior Fair in the City Center Mall? Did you read “Good Night, Mr. Wodehouse” by Faith Sullivan or participate in any of the activities related to the Community-wide Read in April? Were you able to hear Arn Kind portray a First Minnesota Soldier during the Civil War? Did someone from your family attend storytime, teen book discussion group, or adult book club? Have you traded magazines in the entryway basket?

Maybe you purchased a used book off the Friends of the Library book cart.

Not a reader? The variety of library services have evolved to meet the needs of our community in multiple ways. Did you know computers and Wi-Fi are available for your use, along with access to genealogy programs? Check out audio books to listen to on your daily commute.

Check out DVDs for movie viewing. If you love jig-saw puzzles, trade your old puzzle for a different one. Little ones can play in the learning activity center and select books to read at home. Arranged speakers give presentations in the lower level meeting room.

The Friends of the Library continue to support our community need for a new library. With the multiple concerns of an undersized building, lacking electrical service, poor building ventilation, proper handicap access to the library, no meeting or study rooms, we are currently underserving the population of Isanti County. Did you realize that multiple funding sources are combined to maintain a functioning library involving East Central Regional Library through a joint powers agreement with six counties, city of Cambridge, Isanti County and the state of Minnesota? These funding sources combine to provide a wide variety of opportunities for Isanti County residents and all of them are free, making the library the best bargain around. Apply for a free library card today and take advantage of the Cambridge Public Library services.

Meg Lindberg

Cambridge