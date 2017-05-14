Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May which is May 14, 2017. A mother’s love is like none other and this is the perfect day to show your mom appreciation for all she’s done for you. It’s a day honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Many of us have mothers that are still living, while others have only wonderful memories. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.

Weekly Activities

Thursday, May 11:

Swiss Steak over Noodles

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, May 12:

• 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Breakfast.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch.

Monday, May 15:

Cheesy Chowder Soup & Sandwich

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, May 16:

BBQ Ribs and Baked Potatoes

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, May 17:

Tuna Casserole & Goulash

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Genealogy.

Thursday, May 18:

Pork Chow Mein

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Upcoming Events

• Thursday, May 18: Leave Center at 10:45 a.m. Transportation Cost: $15. Ticket and Lunch $45. Old Log Theater presents: The Savannah Sipping Society. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique single Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. This play received excellent reviews.

• Wednesday, May 31: Twins Game at 12:10 p.m. Leave at 10:30 a.m. Twins vs. Houston.