Cambridge Ambassador Program events underway

The Cambridge Ambassador Program has kicked-off 2017 with 18 Ambassador and 25 Little Miss candidates participating in all the fun, and the public is invited to join in for several events.

The candidates and ambassadors hosted their annual “Princess Party” on May 12 at Cambridge Middle School.

The program’s biggest fundraiser is their Pancake & Waffle Breakfast sponsored by the Cambridge Lions at Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Hall in Cambridge on Sunday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction with items provided by the Little Miss families. Tickets are available from any of the 43 candidates or at the door.

Golfers are encouraged to sign-up for the Ambassador Classic, a best-ball scramble, to raise scholarship funds for young women. The tournament will be held Sunday, June 11 at the Purple Hawk with registration beginning at noon and shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $75/golfer and includes 18-holes, cart, games/contests at the holes, and dinner.

A new Little Miss Cambridge will be crowned on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Cambridge Ambassador Crowning Celebration will he held Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m., also at the CIHS Performing Arts Center.

Reserved tickets will be available starting Sunday, May 21 at the breakfast fundraiser.

Questions regarding any of these events can be directed to Laurie at 612-991-1687 or email [email protected] or by messaging the Cambridge Ambassador Program Facebook page.