Students get first hand look at 1860’s farm

Art and Science Academy’s kindergarten- through second-graders recently visited Oliver H. Kelley Farm in Elk River. On this adventure, students got a first hand taste of what it was like to be a child on a farm in the 1860s.

There was a lot of work to do, but also some time for fun. Kids cared for animals, planted seeds in the garden, learned some outdoor games and worked together in the kitchen to wash vegetables for soup and roll out dough for crackers.

This was a great hands-on learning experience that ASA students will not soon forget. The Art and Science Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Isanti.