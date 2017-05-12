C-I baseball earns big win on the road

It is the oldest saying in the book, but big time players make big time plays, in big time games. That is exactly what happened for the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team in their most recent win on May 6, at the University of Minnesota when they faced Sartell-St. Stephen.

The boys had been riding a six-game losing streak, stemming back to April 13. With games on May 4, 5 and 6, they knew they would have a chance to turn things around during their busy week.

After dropping the first two of their three game stretch to St. Francis and St. Michael-Albertville, they knew it was time to step up.

Senior captain Luke Johnson did just that, and found a way to propel his team to a win. Head coach Todd Smrekar was thrilled with his captain’s performance on the mound.

“We needed a win, our senior right handed pitcher, our captain, gutted out a big win for us on the mound,” he said.

The team put together a complete game, making plays in the field, and finding a way to do some damage at the plate. Needless to say,

Smrekar was pleased to see his team pieced this one together.

“We made some great plays behind on defense, and finally got some clutch hits, these are things that we haven’t been able to put together in our losing streak. It was really nice to get a win, plus it was a win at Siebert Field at the University of Minnesota, a sweet win at a premiere venue,” he added.

The boys played a sound game from start to finish, and came home with the 9-6 win.

A big part of the Bluejackets offense has come from seniors Jared Konen and Austin Schlenker. Konen currently sits in the top five for batting average (fourth, .389), hits (first, 14), and runs (second, 10) in the Mississippi 8 Red Conference. Schlenker who has been heating up at the plate recently is leading the conference in runs with 11.

Smrekar knows his two big hitters have been major factors in the team’s recent success.

“Jared has been having an amazing season at the plate. He has been very consistent and is seeing the ball great,” he said. “Austin has just started to heat up at the plate and when he gets going, that is a great thing for our team. Both are awesome kids and talented players.”

The boys will look to keep this momentum going when the travel to Princeton on May 11, and when they return to Cambridge on May 12 to host Hermantown.

Mississippi 8 Red standings: Chisago Lakes, 5-0 (10-3); North Branch, 3-2 (7-5); St. Francis, 2-3 (7-9); Princeton, 1-3 (5-5); Cambridge-Isanti, 1-4 (4-7).