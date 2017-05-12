Braham City Council vacancy

The Braham City Council has a vacancy on the council for a current term ending Dec. 31, 2018.

Persons interested in being appointed to this seat are asked to submit a letter of interest to the council explaining why they would like to be part of the council and any qualifications they would bring with them.

At a minimum, candidates must be a qualified voter in the state of Minnesota, a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years of age on the date he or she would take office, and a current resident of the city of Braham for at least 30 days.

Letters of interest should be submitted to: City Council, Braham City Hall, PO Box 521, Braham, MN 55006. The deadline to submit letters of interest is Friday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. The council will review the letters of interest at the June 6 council meeting at 7 p.m. at Braham City Hall.