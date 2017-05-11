Local heating and air conditioning company wins national award

T.M. Johnson Bros. Inc. of Cambridge was presented with the Training Excellence Award by the National Comfort Institute during their 2017 annual conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 2-4. Tom Johnson (second from left) is presented with the National Comfort Institute Training Excellence Award by CEO Dominick Guarino (far left) and President Rob Falke (far right). Next to Johnson is his wife Corrie and TM Johnson Bros. Operations Manager Quinten Maslonkowski.

This award recognizes a company’s dedication to PerformanceBased Contracting™*, which when put into practice, leads to exceeding customer expectations.

NCI CEO Dominick Guarino said this company goes above and beyond when it comes to training.

“Training is one of the core principals of T.M. Johnson Bros. who, dollar for dollar, invests more in training its employees than just about any contractor I’ve met in the past 30 years,” Guarino said. “In addition to continually sending their employees to NCI training, the company conducts two internal two-hour training sessions every week. Altogether, each employee undergoes about 200 hours of training every year.”

The criteria for the NCI Training Excellence award are as follows:

• Training is part of the company culture.

• The company provides employees with constant internal and external training and education.

• Classes are held in well-designed training facilities conducive to learning.

• The company shares knowledge and training with other NCI member contracting firms.

T.M. Johnson Bros.

T.M. Johnson Bros. is a family-owned and operated residential plumbing and HVAC business helping homeowners “to be more comfortable in their homes, while reducing energy use, and saving money on utility bills.” The company has served the East Central Minnesota marketplace area since 1964.

“We specialize in the design, engineering, and installation of complete comfort systems for owners of existing homes and buildings,” said President and General Manager Tom Johnson.

So why should consumers choose an NCI-certified contractor like T.M. Johnson Bros.? In this profession, the designations come to people who have studied, tested and achieved a level of competence that resulted in receiving a professional designation.

An NCI-certified contractor in air diagnostics and balancing, or certified in carbon monoxide and combustion is no different. NCI-certified contractors have attended classes, learned how to use specialized instruments and tools, and are constantly kept up-to-date on the latest diagnostic and repair techniques in these fields.

An NCI-certified technician has passed a recognized testing process which validates his or her understanding of the technology and procedures used in this field. In addition, NCI monitors their certified contractors and requires recertification every two years.

For more information on the National Comfort Institute visit www.nationalcomfortinstitute.com.