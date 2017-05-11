Isanti County Sports Re-cap

< > Braham’s Chelsey Swanson stays focused with the sun in her eyes, waiting for the pitch on May 4. Photos by Mike Bleninger

Cambridge-Isanti girls track and field

On May 5, the Cambridge-Isanti girls track team competed in the Pine City Invite and dominated the meet.

The girls took home the top spot in 13 events. Freshman AnnaGrace Nelson swept her events by taking first in the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump.

The only field events that did not feature a Bluejacket in the top spot were shot put and discus. Freshman Victoria Skiba placed second in both of those events.

The sprinters did their part, as they took first in the 100 (freshman Chloe Nelson), 200 (senior Hanna Haight) and first in the 400 (senior Abberly Smith). The distance crew held their end of the bargain as well, as they watched sophomore Abbey Berg take second in the 800, seniors Natalie Nelson take first in the two mile and Bailey Richards take second in the mile.

Cambridge-Isanti Adapted Bowling

The C-I adapted bowlers traveled to North Branch on May 5 for some friendly bowling at JJ’s Bowl and Lounge.

The team performed well, as their bowlers posted some of the best scores of the day.

Chrys Herbst rolled the top score for the Bluejackets at 418. Following closely was teammate Chase Patchen at 411. Patchen is a return state medal winner from the 2016 season. The team will meet with the North Branch Vikings again when they head back to JJ’s on May 11.

Braham Baseball

May has been a great month for the Braham Bomber baseball team. The boys are currently riding a five game win streak, stemming from April 25, and have yet to lose a game in May.

The boys stayed busy last week, playing three games in a four day span, the first of which came May 2 on the road in Hinckley. The Bombers made short work of their Great River Conference Rivals, defeating them 14-0.

Next up, the team returned to Braham to host Rush City on May 4. What started off as a close game quickly turned into a one-sided affair in favor of the home team. They held on to win, 12-8.

On May 5, the boys hosted Isle. They were able to avenge their April 10 loss by taking this rematch 4-1.

After an impressive run against Great River Conference teams, the Bombers find themselves in second-place at 5-2 (5-3 overall). They trail undefeated Aitkin, whom they lost to on April 12, 10-0.

Next up for the team is another stretch of Great River games. On May 9, the team traveled to Ogilvie, and those results will be in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

After that, the team will stay on the road to play Onamia on May 11, followed by a non-conference game in Barnum May 12.

Braham Softball

After a string of big games, the Braham softball squad dropped two of their last three games.

On May 2, the girls traveled to Hinckley-Finlayson for a Great River Conference matchup. The girls had scored 45 runs in their past three games, but could not get the bats going on the road as they fell 2-13.

The girls returned home on May 4, for the first of two Great River games. First up, Rush City. The Tigers got on the board early, and did not let up, as they posted 10 runs on their way to a 10-1 win.

On May 5, the Bombers hosted Isle and did just enough to pull off the 3-1 win. With the win over Isle, the girls were able to stay one and a half games back from first place in the conference at 5-3 (6-4 overall).

The girls traveled to Ogilvie on May 9, and those results will be in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

Next up will be a home game against Barnum on May 12.

Braham Golf

The Braham golfers continue to play well as they enter the middle of their season.

On May 4, the teams headed to Grand National in Hinckley for some fun in the sun. Braham eighth-grader, Tessa Burmaster, tied for seventh-place while shooting a personal best of 99.

On the boys side, it was senior Alex Kurvers who once again put on a great performance. Kurvers shot an 83 on the day, good for seventh-place.

On May 8, the Bombers took part in the Cambridge Invite at Purple Hawk Golf Course. While they finished 11 out of 14 teams, they saw another top performance from Kurvers. He shot a 78 which landed him in the 10 spot for the meet.

The teams will spilt up for their next match. The girls squad will be traveling to Mora on May 10 and the boys on May 17. Both meets will be held at Spring Brook Golf Course.