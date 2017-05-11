C-I boys golf host Purple Hawk Invite

The Cambridge-Isanti boys golfers could not have picked a better day for their Purple Hawk Invite on May 8.

The sun was out, and clubs were swinging, as the Bluejackets fought their way to a fourth-place finish.

While they only had one golfer place in the top 10, the team still saw several big time performances.

Senior Seth Kirkeide continued to lead the Bluejackets, as he has done all season long. He shot a 78, good enough for eighth overall. Right behind him was junior Orion Collins with an 82.

The boys have been in the middle of the pack all season long, thanks to consistent performances from their top golfers.

The team will be busy to end the week, with three matches in three days.

The first of their big stretch will be a road trip to St. Cloud on May 11. Following St. Cloud will be another two days on the road, as the Bluejackets will be competing in the Detroit Lakes Invite May 12-13.