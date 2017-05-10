Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

14-098888
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
March 4, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $179,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ronda K. Golden, an unmarried woman
MORTGAGEE: First Franklin a Division of Nat. City Bank of IN
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: First Franklin a Division of Nat. City Bank of IN
SERVICER:
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 23, 2005, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 347708
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: First Franklin Financial Corporation; thereafter assigned to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., as Trustee for the MLMI Trust Series 2005-FF6; Thereafter assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-FF6.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 2, Rearrangement of Isanti Hills Phase Three
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 821 Cedar St SW, Isanti, MN 55040
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.071.0080
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$343,446.71
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
May 4, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 4, 2017, or the next business day if November 4, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: March 6, 2017
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-FF6
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Isanti County News
March 15, 22, 29,
April 5, 12, 19, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for May 4, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to June 5, 2017, at 10:00 am, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 5, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
Dated: May 4, 2017.
Dated: May 4, 2017.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-FF6
Assignee of Mortgagee
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
686020