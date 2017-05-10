Isanti County welcomes new deputy

Thomas Jerome was sworn in by Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk as the newest deputy for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office at the Isanti County Board meeting May 3. Isanti County Deputy Thomas Jerome (left) is sworn in by Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk during the May 3 County Board meeting. Photo by Noelle Olson

“We have a family here and welcome you, and thank you for the service,” Caulk said.

Jerome graduated from St. Francis High School in 2006 and has been in law enforcement for five years, including working as a patrol officer for the Ely Police Department. After taking his oath of office, he introduced his parents, Dave and Nannette Jerome; his sister, Sarah; his wife, Dana; and his two daughters, Holly and Chelsea.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. Everyone has made me feel part of the team since day one,” Jerome said. “I look forward to serving the residents of Isanti County.”

Removal of buildings from park property

A late addition to the agenda was from Parks Director Barry Wendorf to authorize the bid of $5 per structure to Greg Oldenkamp for the removal of structures from a Isanti County property located at Irving and John Anderson County Park.

“To clarify some confusion, the $5 would be paid from Greg to Isanti County for the purchase of those structures,” Wendorf said. “We would write up a contract that he would be responsible to do this on his own time, and Greg is a county employee.”

There are two out buildings and one residence located on the property. There was only one bid received for the two out buildings.

“Since we didn’t receive a bid for the residence, I’ll look into our local fire department to see if there’s a possibility to do a burn of the unit,” Wendorf said. “Otherwise, we’ll look into demolishing the residence.”

According to Wendorf, Oldenkamp will be removing the two out buildings. The first one has no floor or cement and is a post frame structure. The second building is a barn type structure.

The board approved a motion to award the bid.

“It seems like we’re getting a good deal, being paid instead of paying,” Board Chair Terry Turnquist said.