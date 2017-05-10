Isanti approves earnest or option money for property for hotel project

The city of Isanti is moving forward with the possibility of bringing a national hotel chain to the city.

During the Isanti City Council meeting May 2, the council approved a motion to use up to $2,500 as a nonrefundable deposit of earnest or option money for the purchase of property for the hotel project.

The funding source for the earnest or option money will be the general fund’s fund balance, which calls for an increase in the Economic Development Authority Land Acquisition Fund budget.

Isanti Mayor George Wimmer explained the city is working in good faith with a development group on a hotel project in the city of Isanti, and parcels of land have been identified as potential sites for the project. To be prepared to move forward with a contingent purchase agreement or option, the city needs to be prepared to provide for appropriate earnest or option money.

At the previous council meeting on April 18, Wimmer explained that he and Economic Development Director Sean Sullivan have been working diligently with a prospective developer for the hotel project. The proposed hotel would consist of 50 rooms, an oversized pool, a 12 to 16 person hot tub and other amenities. The project is expected to create between eight and 12 jobs, and the goal would be for construction to begin this summer.

Wimmer said more details will be brought forward as the city works through the negotiation process with the potential developer.

Rum River Rods car shows

The city received a special event application from Amy Campbell-Davis on behalf of Rum River Rods to host classic car shows the second and fourth Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. beginning June 14 through Aug. 30 on Main Street in downtown Isanti.

Set-up for the events would begin at 5 p.m. and it’s estimated 50 to 100 people are anticipated for the regular car shows.Also included in the application is the Summer Spectacular Car Show to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Attendance for this event is estimated between 250 and 500 people. The Aug. 12 event will also include kids events, food vendors, a pie eating contest, a muffler rap contest, a craft and vendor show and a swap meet.

Barricades during the car shows will be placed on Main Street from the railroad tracks to Fourth Avenue and to the alleys north and south of Main Street.

The regular events are free to participants, but participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to benefit the local food shelf.

The Summer Spectacular Car Show on Aug. 12 will include a $10 participant registration fee with the money collected to go to charity and cover expenses. There is no cost for spectators to attend any of the car shows.

“It’s a great car show and we bring in hundreds of people for our event,” Campbell-Davis said.

Wimmer said it is nice the car shows are held in downtown Isanti.

“It’s a great event,” Wimmer said. “All the summer car shows and having it located downtown is a real great benefit for the city as well.”

Following discussion, the council approved a special event permit application for the Rum River Rods regular car shows and Summer Spectacular car show.

For more information on the Rum River Rods Car Shows, visit www.rumriverrods.com or find it on Facebook.