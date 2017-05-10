County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Turnquist; Commissioners Anderson, Morris, Oslund, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K VanHooser, J Edblad, C Caulk, P Messer, R Heilman, K Lakeberg, T Bergloff, M Koelsch (Reporter: Blenenger)

O0o Chairperson Turnquist convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. No public comment was made.

17/04-35 Morris/Anderson to approve the April 19, 2017, County Board agenda with additions and a revision to A. 6. TSA, Inc., request Oakview, Suite J, rent to be waived from June 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. Carried.

17/04-36 Oslund/Warring to approve the minutes of the April 5, 2017, County Board meeting. Carried.

17/04-37 Anderson/Oslund to approve a short-term advance/loan to Skogman Lake Improvement District (on file). Carried.

17/04-38 Anderson/Morris to approve the Professional Services Contract with Design Nine, Inc., to conduct a broadband feasibility study. Carried.

17/04-39 Oslund/Warring to approve the following claims and warrants:

Carried.

17/04-40 Warring/Turnquist to approve to waive TSA, Inc., Oakview, Suite J, rent from June 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. Carried.

17/04-41 Morris/Oslund to approve the Sentencing to Service (STS) Contract between the State of Minnesota and Isanti County effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019. Carried.

17/04-42 Warring/Morris to approve the Project Life Saver Grant in the amount of $2000.00. Carried.

O0o M Jensen, Isanti County Fiscal Supervisor, presented his agencys monthly financial report to the Board.

17/04-43 Morris/Oslund to approve regular full-time status of K Borchardt, Office Support Specialist, effective May 8, 2017. Carried.

17/04-44 Oslund/Warring to approve regular full-time status of K Lira, Social Worker, effective May 17, 2017. Carried.

17/04-45 Anderson/Morris to ratify the hire of K Hall-Borowick, Social Worker, effective May 8, 2017. Carried.

17/04-46 Warring/Anderson to ratify the hire of J Hanson, Social Worker, effective May 9, 2017. Carried.

17/04-47 Morris/Oslund to approve the Interagency Agreement between Isanti County as Fiscal Host for the Region 7E Adult Mental Health Initiative (AMHI) and the Mora Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) for BRIDGES. Carried.

O0o The Board was advised that the number of Income Maintenance cases as shown by the MAXIS system as of March 31, 2017, was 2,623.

17/04-48 Warring/Anderson to approval Family Services (Social Welfare Actions) and approve the following claims:

Carried.

17/04-49 Oslund/Morris to approve the following utility permits (on file). Carried.

17/04-50 Anderson/Oslund to accept equipment rental quotes from the bidders and authorize the County Highway Department to negotiate as needed. Carried.

17/04-51 Warring/Oslund to approve the following ACCEPTANCE OF DONATION TO ISANTI COUNTY (on file). Carried.

17/04-52 Anderson/Oslund to approve a 2017 Supplemental Budget Appropriation amendment from the Isanti County Sheriff/Contingency in the amount of $55,000. Carried.

17/04-53 Oslund/Morris to approve Extension Committee per diem payments from the February 27, 2017 meeting. Carried.

17/04-54 Morris/Oslund to approve the MESB Grant Application for $126,780 for GIS Address Point Dataset completion. Carried.

17/04-55 Oslund/Warring to approve payment to East Central Sanitation in the amount of $4200 for materials recycled and marketed; further said funds to come from SCORE. Carried.

17/04-56 Anderson/Oslund to approve regular full-time status of D Wotachek, Water Plan Coordinator/Wetland Specialist, effective April 17, 2017. Carried.

PLANNING COMMISSION ACTIONS

17/04-57 Morris/Oslund to approve the following Planning Commission Action #1 (on file). Carried.

17/04-58 Oslund/Warring to approve the following Planning Commission Action #2 (on file). Carried.

17/04-59 Morris/Anderson to approve the following Planning Commission Action #3 (on file). Carried.

17/04-60 Morris/Oslund to approve the following Planning Commission Action #4 (on file). Carried.

17/04-61 Oslund/Warring to approve the following Planning Commission Action #5 (on file). Carried.

17/04-62 Oslund/Morris to approve the following Planning Commission Action #6 (on file). Carried.

17/04-63 Morris/Turnquist to set a Public Hearing for Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. for the following: the request of JC Homes, Inc., to amend the Subdistrict from (WC) Water Oriented Commercial to (R1) Residential in a Shoreland district for the property described as Pt of Govt Lot 1 of Section 35, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township. Carried.

17/4-64 Morris/Anderson to approve the Professional Services Agreement between The Schneider Corporation and Isanti County, for the deployment of a web-based Building Permit Computer Program portal. Carried.

17/04-65 Morris/Anderson to approve the land acquisition by resolution for the Hoffman Lake Wildlife Management Area proposal from DNR and MN Deep Hunters Association. Carried.

17/04-66 Morris/Oslund to adjourn (10:34 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 2017

685705

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/05/685705-1.pdf