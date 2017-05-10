Allina Health celebrates grand opening of Isanti clinic

Allina Health’s new Isanti Clinic held a grand opening celebration May 6 that featured tours of the new clinic, refreshments and family-friendly activities.

< > Members of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce, city of Isanti and other community members joined Allina Health on May 6 for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration of the Isanti clinic. Holding the scissors (on the right) is Isanti Mayor George Wimmer, and on the far right is Gary Shaw, president of Cambridge Medical Center. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The Allina Health Isanti Clinic care team takes a collaborative, holistic, family-focused approach to care. That approach allows the Isanti clinic team to focus on the whole person – mind, body, spirit and community.

“Now that the clinic is open to patients, I can see it is even more patient and family-friendly than I could imagine it to be,” said Jon Ward, Allina Health Clinics regional director.

The healing environment even extends to the walls where beautiful, healing artwork hangs. Artists from the local Isanti County area submitted their work to be considered for this one-of-a-kind clinic.

“Treating the whole family’s whole being is our goal at the new Isanti clinic and our providers are up to the challenge,” stated Gary Shaw, president of Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health. “Services available at the Isanti clinic include family medicine, psychology and psychiatry, women’s health, pregnancy care, sports medicine, acupuncture, holistic nutrition consultations and integrative medicine consultations with a doctor or nurse clinician from Penny George Institute for Health and Healing, along with physical therapy by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

Isanti Mayor George Wimmer is thrilled to welcome Allina to the city of Isanti, stating it fits right in with his vision for the future.

“This is a historic day for Isanti,” Wimmer said. “This fits right in with our top three goals of bringing in a clinic, a pharmacy (Coborn’s) and a hotel to the city of Isanti.”

The Isanti clinic is located off Highway 65 and County Road 5 at 300 Fifth Ave. NE, Isanti. To schedule an appointment, call 763-688-9700 or visit allinahealth.org/isanti.