Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – STANFORD TOWNSHIP

REQUEST FOR QUOTES ON BLACKTOPPING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Stanford Township, Isanti County, State of Minnesota, will be accepting Quotes for blacktopping the following streets:

Blue Lake Road & Carr Street, approximately 4/10s of a mile, 22 top, w/75 Radius end of Carr Street.

253rd Avenue, 24 top overlay, with 2 compacted, finished and shouldering, approximately 1 mile.

Orchid & Narcissis Street, 24 top new pavement, approximately 5/10s of a mile. Also 251st stub road approximately 300 ft. 20 top.

The bituminous quote shall be for a 24 ft wide blacktop street (unless specified), 2 compacted, finished and shouldering. Quote must include Final Grade with 2ft shouldering of Class 5. An 18 wide apron at driveways to fit and 26 at mailboxes shall also be included. Quotes will be accepted at the Monday June 5, 2017 Stanford Township Meeting at 7:00 pm at the Stanford Town Hall, 5050 261st Avenue NW, Isanti, MN.

Contractor must provide Certificate of Insurance. Contractor shall also provide a bid bond or a certified cashiers check for five (5) percent.

The Stanford Township Board of Supervisors reserve the right to reject any or all quotes. For more information on these streets to be paved, please contact Kevin at (612) 803-7936.

Barbara A. Vogtlin

Stanford Township Clerk

(763) 444-6370

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 17, 24, 2017

