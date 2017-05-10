Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ISANTI COUNTY HIGHWAY PROJECT

BIDS CLOSE June 5, 2017 AT 10:00 A.M.

Contract Nos. 1704 & 1705

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 A.M., June 5, 2017 at the office of the Isanti County Engineer at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. Proposals will be opened and read publicly by the County Engineer or his representative at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids.

Contract No. 1704

Reclamation, Milling, Asphalt Pavement, Shoulder Aggregate, and Pavement Marking

Located on CSAH 6, 8, 14, and 24. SAPs 030-606-035,030-606-036,030-606-037,030-608-022,030-614-019,030-614-020,030-624-005. Projects total length of 18 miles.

The major estimated quantities are; 634 LF of Remove Culvert Pipes; 1,050 CY of Common Borrow; 2,950 Tons of Class 5 Aggregate Base; 11,300 Tons of Class 1 Shoulder Aggregate Surfacing; 92,792 SY of Full Depth Reclamation; 157,576 SY of Bituminous Milling; 54,310 Tons of Asphalt Pavement; 558 LF of RC Pipe Culvert; 12 EA of RC Pipe Apron; 1 LS of Traffic Control; 1 EA of 6×6 PVC Loop Detector; 2,100 LF of Silt Fence Type HI; 6,964 SY of Rapid Stabilization Method 4; 253,493 LF of 4 inch solid and broken line pavement markings.

Contract No. 1705

Maintenance Asphalt Pavement Patching, Shoulder Aggregate Surfacing, and Bituminous Production

There are no estimated quantities for maintenance patching.

Plans and Proposal may be viewed and purchased at the office of the Isanti County Engineer at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. (763) 689-1870

Plans and Proposal Cost; Counter $ 25.00, Mailed $35.00

Plans and Proposal are non-refundable.

Counter purchases may be made between 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday thru Friday.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidders Bond, Certified Check or a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount equal to five percent of the total bid and made payable to the Isanti County Treasurer.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserve the right to award the contract to serve the best interest of the County.

Richard Heilman, County Engineer

Isanti County, Cambridge, MN 55008

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 17, 24, 2017

686727

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/05/686727-1.pdf