Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ISANTI COUNTY HIGHWAY PROJECT

BIDS CLOSE June 5, 2017 AT 10:30 A.M.

Contract No. 1702

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received until 10:30 A.M., June 5, 2017 by the office of the Isanti County Engineer at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. Proposals will be opened and read publicly by the County Engineer or his representative at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids.

Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.

READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders:

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin in consideration for an award;

in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance.

If you are not a current holder of a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and intend to bid on any job in this advertisement you must contact the Department of Human Rights immediately for assistance in obtaining a certificate.

The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors:

It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.

It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).

SP 030-070-009

Contract No. 1702

Enhanced Curve Delineation

Project location is countywide. The major estimated quantities are; Mobilization, 1 LS; Traffic Control, 1 LS; Sign Panels Type C, 1875 SF.

Plan and Proposal may be viewed and purchased at the office of the Isanti County Engineer at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. (763) 689-1870

Plan and Proposal Cost; Counter $25.00, Mailed $35.00

Proposals and Plans are non-refundable.

Counter purchases may be made between 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday thru Friday.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidders Bond, Certified Check or a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount equal to five percent of the total bid and made payable to the Isanti County Treasurer.

The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserve the right to award the contract to serve the best interest of the County.

Richard Heilman, County Engineer

Isanti County, Cambridge, MN 55008

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 17, 24, 2017

