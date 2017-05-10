Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #911

COMPETITIVE BID

FOR BLENDED LEARNING INITIATIVE

The MISSION of CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS, AS THE leader IN innovative EDUCATION, OFFERING UNLIMITED OPTIONS AND OPPORTUNITIES IS TO DEVELOP WELL-ROUNDED INDIVIDUALS WHO EXCEL IN leadership, achieve AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS, AND ARE RESPONSIBLE CITIZENS THROUGH HIGHLY EFFECTIVE STAFF ADDRESSING THE unique NEEDS OF EACH INDIVIDUAL IN partnership WITH PARENTS, STUDENTS, AND A UNIFIED COMMUNITY.

Cambridge-Isanti Schools is soliciting a competitive bid for:

1. 850 – Dell 11 Chromebooks (4GB Model)

2. 425 – GoGuardian 3 Year Licenses

3. 425 GoGuardian 4 Year Licenses

4. 850 – Google Admin Console Licenses

5. Chromebooks need to be delivered in early to mid-July 2017

Bid proposals open at 1pm on May 10, 2017 and must be received at the Education Services Center, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008, by May 24, 2017.

Proposals submitted must include all desired products with itemized pricing for the Dell 11 3180 Chromebook, the GoGuardian 3 and 4 Year Licenses, and the Google Admin Console Licenses. The District retains the right to reject any and all bid proposals and to re-solicit if deemed to be in the best interest of the District.

Questions pertaining to the specifications may be emailed to Ray Sperl, Technology Coordinator at [email protected]

AWARD OF PROJECT

Winning vendor shall be notified on or before June 23, 2017.

BACKGROUND

Cambridge-Isanti Schools serves approximately 4,800 students PreK-12 from the cities of Cambridge and Isanti, and surrounding communities, Minnesota, and currently operates 10 public school sites.

2 Primary Schools (PreK-2)

2 Intermediate Schools (3-5)

2 Middle Schools (6-8)

1 High School (9-12)

1 Transportation Garage

1 Education Services Center

1 Alternative Learning Center

PROJECT

During the 2017-18 school year, Cambridge-Isanti Schools will be implementing 850 Dell 11 3180 Chromebook devices in a 1:1 initiative in grades 4-12. The bid proposal needs to include itemized prices on the Dell 11 – 3180 Chromebooks, the GoGuardian 3 and 4 Year Licenses, and the Google Admin Console Licenses.

Cambridge-Isanti Schools is committed to a comprehensive, 21st Century educational approach and delivery system. The District must position its schools and facilities to support integration of a 21st Century educational experience that embeds the mission statement and Strategic Plan.

SELECTION PROCESS

All received bids will be evaluated on total overall cost and the winning bid will go to the most responsible bidder who provides the lowest overall bid combined on all 3 desired products (Dell 11 3180 Chromebooks, GoGuardian 3 and 4 Year Licenses, and Google Admin Console Licenses).

QUESTIONS, PROPOSAL DUE DATE, AND DELIVERY REQUIREMENTS May 24, 2017

Provide bid proposal via mail to:

Cambridge-Isanti Schools

Technology Coordinator, Ray Sperl

625A Main Street North

Cambridge, MN 55008

Proposals will be opened 1pm in Conference Room 118 on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Education Services Center which is located at 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008.

