Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ISANTI

REQUEST FOR QUOTES FOR LEASE OF CITY OWNED CROP LAND

The City of Isanti is accepting quotes for leasing City owned property for crop farming for the 2018 crop year. Specifications are available upon request from the City Administrators Office at Isanti City Hall, 110 – 1st Avenue NW, PO Box 428, Isanti MN 55040. 763-444-5512. The City Council reserves the authority to waive irregularities and award in the best interest of the City of Isanti. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to the City Administrator at 110 – 1st Avenue NW, PO Box 428, Isanti MN 55040. All bids submitted must be clearly marked as Quote for Leasing City Crop Land. Bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 7, 2017 and will be opened and read aloud at that time. The City reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all quotes.

Donald Lorsung

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 2017

684889