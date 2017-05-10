On the Go upcoming events

Free Pickleball Lessons and Organized Play

Beginning June 5 and June 6: Free Pickleball lessons and organized play will be offered by the Isanti County Pickleball Club and Allina Health throughout the summer starting June 5 and June 6. The city of Cambridge built four new, beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Central Green Park in south Cambridge. The lesson and play will continue for several weeks. This is a new, fun sport for people of all ages 20 and older. To receive detailed information and registration, send an email to [email protected] with your name and phone number. Space is limited, respond promptly.

Princess Party

Friday, May 12: Princess attire is encouraged. Activities geared for ages 4-8, but any aged little princess is welcome. Parents may drop-off or stay and watch. $25 at the door. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. at Cambridge Middle School. Sponsored by the Cambridge Ambassador Program. Questions, call Laurie at 612-991-1687.

Braham Snappers Baseball Team Fundraiser

Friday, May 12: Braham Snappers Amateur Baseball Team’s second annual Pulled Pork Dinner will be held at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Tickets are $10. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a live band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Full bar available, as well as a silent auction.

Annual Spring Bird Hike at Anderson Park

Saturday, May 13: Spend a few hours with a local birding expert to learn more about local resident and migrating birds from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Whether you are an experienced birder or a novice, you’ll enjoy walking the trails together, exploring, and learning from Tom Anderson’s wealth of wisdom and stories. You can expect to look and listen for the distinctive sounds of loons, catbirds, warblers, indigo buntings, five kinds of woodpeckers and many more. Dress for the weather and bring your binoculars. Meet at the picnic shelter at Irving and John Anderson County Park, 27241 Furman St. NE, North Branch. Questions, contact Lee at 651-462-2015.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, May 13: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Designer Purse Bingo in Braham

Saturday, May 13: Designer Purse Bingo benefitting the Braham Ambassador Program and Braham Warriors Wrestling will be held at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. There will also be a meat raffle, wine wall, raffle drawings, cash bar, pizza for sale and vendors. Event for those ages 18 and older, and the cost is $30 for 10 bingo games. Buy in advance at brahamchamber.com and pick up cards at prepaid table the day of the event.

PFLAG Meeting

Sunday, May 14: The next meeting of the East Central MN Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Common Ground, Cambridge United Methodist Church, 404 N. Cypress, Cambridge. If you are in need of support, or wish to support or have questions on LGBT issues, they encourage you to attend. Should you have any questions about the organization or meetings call 320-396-3128, 320-272-0069 or 763-552-0084. You can also visit ecmnpflag.org.

Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution

Tuesday, May 16: Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30-5 p.m. or until food is gone. Registration will not begin before 2:30 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m. To register, you will need a drivers license with current address information. Do not bring boxes as it’s all pre-boxed for you. No one is allowed before 1 p.m. in the parking lot. If you come in early, you will be put to the end of the line.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Wednesday, May 17: Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at GracePointe Crossing Gables East, 548 First Ave. W., Cambridge. Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their families, friends and caregivers are invited to attend.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, May 20: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Helios Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, May 21: The Helios Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee will be served. Tickets are $6, ages 5 and under free. Located on the corner of Second Avenue Southwest and Cypress Street Southwest in Cambridge.

Free Children’s Vision Screening

Sunday, May 21: Cambridge Lions is sponsoring a free KidSight screening during the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Pancake and Waffle Breakfast being held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Hall in Cambridge. The screening takes just seconds, and results are given to parents immediately. For more information call 763-552-0683 or 763-444-5830.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, May 26: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 109 Second Ave. S., Isanti. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Free Plant Exchange

Saturday, June 10: The fourth annual Anderson Park Plant Exchange, sponsored by the Friends of Anderson Park and the North Branch Garden Club, free plant exchange will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Park. Plants accepted from 9-10 a.m., and the plant exchange is from 10-10:30 a.m. John Anderson County Park, 27241 Furman St. NE, North Branch. Questions, contact Linnea Lentz at 763-444-8550.