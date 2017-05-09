Serious injuries reported in Isanti County crash

Jeffrey Hage

Union-Times

A Princeton man was airlifted by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday, May 8, on Highway 95 in Wyanett Township.

Coltin Monroe, 20, was in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma, according to a Facebook post by his father, Rusty Monroe.

The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. on Highway 95 at Jarvis Street in Isanti County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Monroe was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Devon Aitkinson, 17, of Princeton. According to the State Patrol, Aitkinson was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and was stopped at a northbound stop sign on Jarvis Street. Aitkinson pulled out onto Highway 95 and into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Jeffrey Ewert, 47, of Princeton. The Silverado collided with the passenger side of the Impala, where Monroe was seated. Both vehicles ended up in the northwest ditch of Highway 95, according to the State Patrol.

Both passengers of the Impala suffered injuries and were transported from the scene.

Atkinson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coltin Monroe, according to Rusty Monroe’s Facebook page, suffered three cracked ribs, a collapsed lung, a pelvis injury, a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Ewert was uninjured, according to the State Patrol. All three victims were wearing seat belts. No alcohol detected in any of the victims.

The Princeton Fire Department, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Allina Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.