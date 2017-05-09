Princess party May 12 at CMS

If you know a little girl who loves playing princess, the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s annual “Princess Party” will be the perfect event for her. There will be lots of “real” princesses to help with activities such as dancing, games, stories, sash making, cookie decorating, tea party and more.

The party will be held Friday, May 12 at Cambridge Middle School for little princesses of any age, although activities are geared for ages 4-8. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best princess attire. Parents may drop off or stay and watch the fun.

Registration takes place from 5:45-6 p.m., and assorted royal activities run from 6-7:45 p.m. The Princess Parade will finish off the grand evening from approximately 7:45-8:15 p.m. The cost is $25 per participant and princesses can register at the door. For questions, call Laurie at 612-991-1687.