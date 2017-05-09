City Center Market shoppers help the food shelf

March was Minnesota FoodShare Month, and co-ops throughout Minnesota collect extra donations for their local food shelves. City Center Market took part in that effort and their shoppers donated $1,034 and 83 pounds of food for Family Pathways Food Shelf.

Gayle Cupit, City Center Market General Manager, presented Family Pathways with the check and a big box of food.

“Commitment to community and to helping our neighbors is one of the principles upon which cooperatives are founded,” Cupit said. “We are happy to do our part.”

City Center Market Food Co-op is a consumer cooperative, with almost 3,200 member/owners, selling healthy foods and other products and helping build a vibrant and sustainable community.

Located in downtown Cambridge, City Center Market provides a large selection of local, organic and natural foods and other products, including unusual specialty items and special ordering capabilities.