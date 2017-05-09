Century 21 Moline Realty agents honored

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced these agents are recognized as Multi-Million Dollar Producers, Katherine Willmert and Nicholas Solomon at Century 21 Moline Realty Inc.

“Katherine and Nick approach everything they do with passion, professionalism and have truly become a fixture within the community that they serve and within the local real estate community,” said Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker-owner of Century 21 Moline Realty Inc. “I could not be more proud of these agents.”

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Century 21 Real Estate LLC,” Willmert said.

“The unwavering support of my family and Century 21 Moline Realty undoubtedly helped to make receiving this award possible. Doing what you love makes even the most challenging days enjoyable,” Solomon said.

Century 21 Moline Realty Inc. is a full service real estate brokerage. They have been in business for over 52 years and is third-generation owned and operated. Visit century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593 for more information.