Braham students perform at state, section ensemble

Braham students performed at the State/Section Minnesota State High School League Solo/Ensemble contest held at Onamia High School.

Students were critiqued by a judge who then scored them based on eight criteria.

The jazz band scored a “Superior” rating and received a certificate and trophy for their performance of “Groovin’ Hard, Song For My Daughter, and Vehicle.” The trumpet duet of Alec Downing and Luke Bendickson performed the song “Gigue” and received a “Superior” rating. The tuba and baritone saxophone duet of Zach Anderson and Josh Klingensmith also received a “Superior” rating for their performance of “William Tell Overture.” They will get a certificate and a medal from the state high school league for their performance.

The saxophone duet of Emma Downing and Maddie Nelson received an “Excellent” rating and will receive a certificate from the state high school league for their performance of “The Toreador’s Song and Habañera.”

– Article provided by band director Bryan Johnson