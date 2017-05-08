William “Bill” Becklin

William Louis Becklin, of Stanchfield, Minnesota, passed away at home in his sleep on May 5, 2017. He was 83 years old.

Bill was born on August 10, 1933 in Cambridge Township on the family farm in Isanti County, Minnesota, to Leo and Hilda (Beckman) Becklin. He was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church and attended Oak Hill School. He met his wife Darlene Rose Sandy through his sister Ruthie and they were married November 27, 1954. They had eight children.

He grew up with a love of the outdoors that continued his entire life. He learned to hunt, fish, and trap from his cousins Carl Beckman and Oskar Morell. He started his career as a laborer and joined the Labors Local 563 Union in May of 1957 and he was very proud that this year marked his 60 years of membership. Both his love of the outdoors and his strong work ethic he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He worked hard his whole life and took pride in having the ability to do so.

Every summer he made sure the whole family would take a trip up north to Oak Lake or Palisade to spend time with Ruthie’s family. On Sundays, he would take the family on a drive around the county roads. After his retirement in 1992, he and Darlene took many trips up to their cabin in Nashwauk, went across country on Amtrack and to Germany. They also enjoyed buying and selling antiques at various shows during the summer, and spending time with their family. He especially loved being outdoors and trapping.

After Darlene’s death in 2004, he continued to buy and sell collectibles around the local area and would take many trips with his children and their families around the United States and to Alaska. Bill lived a full life and will be missed. He will be remembered for his quick-witted humor, friendly personality, and positive attitude. He had many things he still planned on doing.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Reynold and Leland, infant sons Gary and Lonny, adult son John, and his wife of nearly fifty years, Darlene.

He is survived by sons, Bill Jr. (Larissa) of Stanchfield, Dale (Donna) of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Jimmy (Cheryl) of Circle Pines, Kenny (Bonni) of Stanchfield; daughter Jana (Tyler) Treichel of Stanchfield; 14 grandchildren, Tiffany Schomel (Jeff), Dustin (Carrie) Becklin, Danielle (Mark) Bell, Grisha Severyukhin, Alyssa (Brent) Haglund, Forrest Becklin, Eric Becklin, Kelly (Jake) Risch, Savanna Treichel, Anthony Becklin, Clinton Treichel, Marina Becklin, Katusha Becklin, and Paulina Becklin; nine great-grandchildren; one sister Ruthie Englund of Stanchfield; and many other relatives, friends and loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Calvary Lutheran Church at Rush Point with Pastor Laurie Weis officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10th from 5-8 p.m. at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.