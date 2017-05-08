Thank you for supporting fundraiser for Bronte Tillges

Dear Editor:

On behalf of In His Steps Ballet and Bronte Tillges, we would to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our recent pancake breakfast-silent auction and bake sale held at Christ the King Parish Hall on April 2.

To the Christ the King Knights of Columbus for sponsoring this event, helping in the kitchen and donating the supplies.

To the following local business for donating so generously to make the silent auction-pancake breakfast a success: The Gamers Den, Chilson Jewelers, Cambridge Liquor Store, Scout and Morgan Books, City Center Market, Target and Walmart.

But especially to all of the parents, family, and friends who helped with everything from set-up, clean-up, working the bake sale and silent auction, serving food, donating items for the silent auction, kind words and generous support and everyone who came to enjoy the great food.

Our family and especially Bronte appreciate your support very much. Thank you.

Denise Tillges

In His Steps Ballet & performing arts co.

Fundraising & Volunteer Coordinator