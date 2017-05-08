In His Steps Ballet Culver’s fundraising night a success

Dear Editor:

In His Steps Ballet would to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our Culver’s fundraising night held March 6 at Culver’s in Cambridge.

A big shout out to Eric, and his wonderful staff. Everyone was very friendly and the kids really enjoyed helping.

We would also like to thank all of the parents, family, friends, and the community for coming out to Culver’s and enjoying a great meal or a treat and supporting us. You are all very much appreciated.

Denise Tillges

In His Steps Ballet & performing arts co.

Fundraising and Volunteer Coordinator