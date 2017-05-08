Foster dog needs community help to get eye sight restored

Dear Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to the sweetest little girl in the world. Say “hi” to Christmas, or as we call her, Chrissy.

Christmas was found sitting in the middle of a frozen lake by Alexandria on Dec. 14, 2016. She was starving, as you can tell by her ribs and is blind. She is also diabetic; her diabetes was out of control with her numbers coming in around 600-plus, they should be 300 or less. The expense in caring for her was beyond their capabilities. Pope County Humane Society did everything they could for her, including trying to find an adoptive family for her. Faced with the possibility of having to put her down, a family stepped forward and offered to foster her.

Her diabetes is now under control, her weight up to 67 pounds and she is ready for the next step in her life, having her eyesight restored to her. Being blind is very hard on her and the family since she must be escorted everywhere. They would like to have her eye sight restored to her but it is very expensive. The doctor says that she is a good candidate.

So we come to you asking if you will help us raise the money we need to save her eyes. The vet has already given the Humane Society a really good deduction for her, but we still need another $3,000.

All funds will go to her care and surgery. Thank you in advance for anything you can do for her.

Rod and Kathy Leick

Stanchfield