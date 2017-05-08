Douglas P. Peterson

Douglas Peter Peterson of Dalbo, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was 64 years old.

Doug was born Oct. 8, 1952 in St. Paul, MN to Kenneth and Rosella (Bender) Peterson. He lived in North Minneapolis and then moved to Crystal, MN. He attended McKinley Jr. High where he excelled at football, starting every game from 7th through 9th grade and playing both offense and defense. He graduated from Cooper High School where his granddaughter Kaitlyn is now attending.

Doug entered the Marine Corp after graduation in 1970, serving tours in the Philippines and Okinawa. Doug was honorably discharged in 1972. After discharge he entered in a union and was blessed with two children Heather and Brendan. Doug began an apprenticeship and later became a Journeyman Carpenter. He was a master at his craft. In 1982 he met the love of his life, Ann, on the Dalbo softball field. They married in 1983 and have lived mostly in Dalbo for the last 34 years where they built their beautiful home known to many as “Nowhere.” He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike.

Doug is survived by his wife Ann; children, Heather (Don) Cowles and Brendan (Tracy) Peterson; grandchildren, Cory, Kaitlyn, Adam, Piper, and Paige; sisters, Beva (Dick) LaGue and Debbie (Terry) Loeffler; sisters-in-law, Deanne (Randy) Johnson, Linda (Eric) Heilman, Beth (Craig) Erickson and Linda Peterson; also many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts forever. May the fish bite on your line and the Vikings win the Superbowl.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Braham Event Center with Rita Clasemann officiating. Military Honors were provided by the Braham VFW- Post 1731. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.

