C-I alum runs Boston Marathon

Cambridge-Isanti alum Carlton Hanna completed his first Boston Marathon on April 17. Carlton Hanna (number 3553) running the Boston Marathon on April 17. Photo supplied

Hannah graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2002, and finished with a time of 3:06:54 in the male 18-39 age group.

His family members, who were present at the marathon, including his wife Ana, parents Bev and Tim, sister Richelle, her husband and their two daughters.

While the family was excited after he crossed the finish line, he was disappointed to learn that he fell 1:54 short of the qualifying time for next year’s race (3:05.00).

Hanna would like to thank his cross county experience at Cambridge-Isanti High School for his interest in running. He convinced his best friend and best man Richard Humphreys to run with him in high school. They may not have been more than average runners in state, but the experience of being part of a team and supporting each other was well worth it.

Hanna now lives in Denver, Colorado with his wife Ana. He is a computer engineer and takes advantage of all the outdoor activities that Colorado is known for.