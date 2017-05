The Men’s Tennis League commences at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Tennis Courts. This league is open to all men of all abilities and ages. Come on down and they will match you with players of your ability. They play both singles and doubles.

Any women interested in playing, feel free to come down. Either play with them or form your own league.

Any questions, contact Paul Tatting at 763-689-3990.