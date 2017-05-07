Learn about family law at free program

The Refuge Network, a program of Family Pathways, is sponsoring a free, open to the public Family Law Clinic from 4-6 p.m. May 9 at Grace Lutheran Church, 301 Forest Ave. E., Mora.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the basics on dissolution and custody from the presentation, can receive helpful materials and may possibly have questions answered by an attorney.

Also, there may be an opportunity that evening, after the presentation for two individuals to meet with an attorney for an individual consultation. Consultations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Call Kari at 320-679-1737 to let them know you are interested in attending so they can have enough materials for everyone. For further information visit www.therefugenetwork.org or call 320-679-1737.