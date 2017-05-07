Art and Science Academy students celebrate Earth Day

< >

First-grade students at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti have spent the last several weeks learning about urban and rural communities and developing geospatial skills.

On Earth Day, students brought in recyclable items from home to create communities of their own. Working in teams, the students began building apartments out of cereal boxes, water towers out of old water bottles, and parks using bottle caps, string and cardboard.

Students used paint and other art materials to create roads, lakes and grassy fields, too.

To finalize the project, student teams named their city and drew maps to show town visitors where all the attractions were using vocab words such as north, south, east and west.