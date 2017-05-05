PrimeTime Singers, East Central Children’s Chorus to hold Spring Concert

In one of his sonnets Shakespeare wrote:

Crabbed age and youth

Cannot live together:

Youth like summer morn,

Age like winter weather.

Youth is full of sport,

Age’s breath is short.

Age I do abhor thee,

Youth I do adore thee.

With all respect for old William, the “youthful” PrimeTime Singers and the delightful East Central Children’s Chorus Honors Organization will join together for their Spring Concert, Sunday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m., at Common Ground Methodist Church, 404 N. Cypress, in Cambridge. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Both groups are community choirs made up of singers from Cambridge, Isanti, Braham, Harris, Dalbo and the surrounding area. EC3HO is an outstanding children’s choir, grades 4-7. PrimeTime Singers is made up of senior citizens.

This annual Spring Concert is a delightful presentation of both sacred and secular music. Also included on the program is a cello solo, and two piano duets, by instrumentalists Sarah Behling, cello, as well as pianists, Val Behling and Mary Kay O’Neill. O’Neill and Elaine Johnson will serve as accompanists. Denise Bacon will also accompany the PrimeTime Singers on violin. Shirley Geib and Arne Everson will direct the choirs.