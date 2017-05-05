Local responders train for disaster

Local nursing students, first responders and knowledgeable community members may be the first line of defense in the event of a natural or chemical disaster hitting Isanti County, and they are doing their best to prepare. Volunteer victims made up for the disaster response exercise. Photo provided

People from a variety of community roles participated in the fourth annual Spring In2 Preparedness training event on April 29 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge campus.

The event saw student nurses and curious community members first attending a set of morning workshop sessions to teach them about different facets of emergency response. Then in the afternoon a mock disaster exercise was staged, wherein those in attendance were able to put the skills they learned to the test by administering aid to victims of a hypothetical apartment fire.

The training was presented by a collaboration between the campus’s Health Occupation Students of America and Student Nurses Association and several public health agencies, including the Central Region Minnesota Responds Medical Reserve Corps, Isanti County Emergency Management, Cambridge Medical Center, Allina EMS and the Cambridge Fire Department. Additional organization partners included the American Red Cross and the Health Care System Preparedness Program. Food was also provided by local businesses.

“In our community, being prepared and trained is a priority to leaders,” said Krista Jensen, Isanti County Public Health emergency preparedness coordinator, “which was evident from the number of individuals and agencies involved with this workshop and exercise.”

Topics of the morning sessions included victim mental health, transport and triage, critical incident stress management and shelter operations. A volunteer victim is carried away by firefighters. Photo provided

At the shelter operations sessions, attendees were given a presentation on opening and operating an American Red Cross shelter by Red Cross workers John Lapakko, Mark Steffer and Keith Ford, all of whom provided aid to victims of Hurricane Sandy and other natural disasters. Their presentation was a condensation of a full course down to a single summary session for the purpose of the event.

Lapakko, Steffer and Ford ran through the multi-step process of running a Red Cross shelter, including planning and preparation, planning the sheltering operation, resourcing the shelter, opening the shelter, operating the shelter and closing the shelter. Shelters like those opened and operated by the American Red Cross during the aftermaths of disasters provide food, shelter and aid to people who have lost their homes or otherwise been forced to leave them. These shelters are generally set up in borrowed local facilities such as churches or sports stadiums.

The presentation provided guidance on a variety of issues that come up when working at a shelter, including record keeping, providing food, dealing with visitors to the shelter, keeping information private for those in the shelter and assessing medical needs for victims, both in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and in the days or weeks following. Attendees work in small groups to fill out shelter registration forms during the shelter operations session. Photo by Austin Gerth

Ford emphasized how working at a shelter can be meaningful for both the victims who stay in them and the volunteers who staff them day to day following a disaster.

“It is a privilege to help people,” he said.

For more information on the American Red Cross in Minnesota, visit www.redcross.org/local/minnesota. For more information on Isanti County Department of Public Health and the annual Spring In2 Preparedness event, visit www.co.isanti.mn.us/isanti/departments/public-health or call 763-689-4071.