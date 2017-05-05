Local resources can increase a business’s odds of success

Starting a business is known for being difficult, but there are ways potential businesspeople can increase their chances of success, even at the local level.

A recent article at The Conversation, an independent news website featuring writing by academics, highlighted data showing that there are more entrepreneurs and more businesses that survive more than five years in rural counties with populations under 2,500. This runs counter to popular perception and is news worth celebrating for smaller communities. However, the same datasets showed that counties with populations between 20,000 and 250,000 have entrepreneurship and business survival rates at or below those of metropolitan areas, depending on whether or not the counties in question were adjacent to a city. (The article is titled “Six charts that illustrate the divide between rural and urban America.”)

Isanti County’s population is around 38,000 people, and Mille Lacs County’s population is a little under 26,000. Both straddle the line between rural and urban or suburban.

Despite the outlook, there are resources available in the area for those looking to start businesses of their own, including the Small Business Development Center and GPS 45:93, an economic development group that works in the region.

Richard Baker, a former economic development director for Mille Lacs County and past president of GPS 45:93, noted that although starting a business is difficult no matter where you are, people still do it successfully no matter where they are, too.

“Any given time in the U.S., 10 to 15 percent of the population is looking at starting a business,” he said. “One of my first recommendations to anybody looking to start a business is to go to the Small Business Development Center.”

Tom Willett works as a consultant in Isanti, Pine and Kanabec counties for the North Central Small Business Development Center, based at Central Lakes College. One of the aspects he emphasizes to new business owners is the importance of putting together a business plan that works out the key details of how their business will theoretically succeed. He said entrepreneurs who work with the center when they’re starting out tend to do better than those that don’t.

“Companies that we work with, we’ve shown that 80 percent of them are still here in five years,” Willett said.

Abby Lingle, who owns Abby Lingle Porcelain Pottery in Milaca, started her business without a formal plan. Although she has succeeded, she regrets her approach. When she was in college studying art, thinking about eventually monetizing her art was frowned upon; art was supposed to be for art’s sake.

“I really regret not taking some business classes,” Lingle said.

Alicia Overby, owner and founder of Baby Elephant Ears in Cambridge, made the Small Business Association one of her first contacts when she was looking to start her business.

“That was honestly prominent in figuring out what I was doing,” Overby said.

Willett helps write the text of the business plan in such a way that it will be appealing to loan-granting bodies like banks, which are typically an essential hurdle to clear when starting a business. He cited the example of one business owner who came to the development center after failing to secure a necessary start-up loan with a self-written business plan.

“It wasn’t that he didn’t know what he was talking about; he just didn’t talk bank language,” Willett said.

Willett, like Baker, is involved with GPS 45:93, which exists to grow and attract businesses to Mille Lacs, Isanti, Pine, Kanabec and Chisago Counties.

One of GPS 45:93’s initiatives is economic gardening, which works to grow existing small businesses.

“Traditional economic development is, ‘Let’s go out and find another big company,’” Willett said.

Instead, GPS reaches out to what are called second-stage companies, which have between 10 and 100 employees. These companies are considered to be in the growth stage, but they are often limited by a lack of marketing knowledge. GPS 45:93 sets them up with attorneys, accountants and other help to take their business to the next level.

“The main idea is that small businesses create jobs,” Willett said.

One of the problems attracting entrepreneurs locally can be the lack of consistent high-speed internet in some areas. Lifestyle, cheap land and lower taxes attract people to the region who could bring their businesses with them or start new ones. The web can even allow some lucky ventures to effectively operate national businesses from well outside a metro area, but if they can’t maintain a connection, they won’t come to this region.

“It’s a huge game-changer,” Baker said. “What the internet has done is change the economy.”

Attracting new and established business owners to a community helps raise the fortunes of those already present.

“If you get those people that have that higher disposable income level, that’s going to drive your retail sales and your services in your community,” Baker said.

Another piece Willett helps entrepreneurs with is marketing, which he considers an underrated component to getting customers through the door.

“They have this idea, ‘If I build it they will come,’” Willett said of many young business owners. “I try to do what I call real down-to-earth practical things.”

Willett’s strategies include compiling customer email lists and providing expertise via a blog or other medium so that customers view you as an authority in your field. Willett also helps companies update their old websites or learn how to use LinkedIn, which can become a valuable resource if they begin tracking customers through the social network and joining groups in their industry.