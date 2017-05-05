G. Filmore Hammargren

Gilbert Filmore Hammargren, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Ecumen Care Center of North Branch.

Filmore was born to Gilbert and Evelyn Hammargren on July 11, 1928 on the farm home that borders his current homestead. In March of 1933, at the age of five, his family moved to Drayton, ND. During Filmore’s freshman year of high school they moved to Buxton, ND, later, moving east of Reynolds, ND where his father rented 640 acres. In 1942, his family moved to Clifford, ND, where Filmore finished high school and graduated in 1946, while working for the Trail County Highway Department. Later, he moved to Hillsboro.

In 1950, Filmore married Hermoine Honerud from Gardner, ND. Filmore served in the Army from 1951 to the fall of 1952. Filmore and Hermoine had four children. In 1958, Filmore worked at the Lumberyard and lived in Cambridge, MN for seven years. He later worked for the Twin City Arsenal for seven years, followed by the Mounds View School District in St. Paul, MN, which he retired in 1991. On January 1, 1964, he purchased an 80-acre farm which he took care of while working full time.

After retiring, Filmore’s hobby was restoring and showing tractors at threshing shows. In one year, Filmore attended 12 threshing shows. He showed a tractor in the Mayville, ND 125th Celebration Parade. One week later, he drove back to Clifford, ND to participate in their 125th Celebration Parade. He continued showing tractors around the area until the last few years and sold many of his tractors, owning four tractors at the time of his passing.

As he got older, Filmore rented his land out to farmers in the area. He continued taking care of his place, built a pole shed, continued mowing his yard as well as snow blowing. He enjoyed auctions and attended them regularly on weekends as well as talking and visiting with people and making new friends.

Filmore is survived by his four children, Cathy Wright (Randy) of Pillager, MN, Larry Hammargren of Cambridge, MN, Julie Hardin of Louisville, KY, Jack Hammargren of Cambridge, MN and best friend Agnes Manthey; six grandchildren, Matthew Bliss of Pillager, MN, Shelly Moss (Steve) of Louisville, KY, John Scheufeli (Misty) of Iron River, WI, Katie Hammargren of Circle Pines, MN, Kerrie Hammargren of Lino Lakes, MN and Lisa Asmus (Andrew) of Otsego, MN; seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephew and friends.

Filmore was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Evelyn Hammargen; sister Marilyn Jardine and brother Floyd.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Kolzow officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2017, 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment will be at Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery, where Filmore’s paternal grandparents are interred, with full military honors provided by the Harris American Legion Post 139. Lunch will follow the interment at the funeral home.

A special thank you to the Ecumen Care Center and Staff and the Ecumen Hospice Staff for the wonderful care given to our dad.

