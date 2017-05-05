Celebrating Older Americans Months

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

May is Older Americans Month. Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older person in our country. Every President since President John F. Kennedy has issued a proclamation asking that our nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities during the month of May.

The 2017 Older Americans Month theme is “Age Out Loud,” to give aging a new voice-one that reflects what today’s older adults have to say. This theme reflects on many of today’s trends. Older Americans are working longer. According to the U.S. census, the average age for retirement is 63 years old. Older Americans are trying new things–they are singing, writing, playing, creating and having fun. Older Americans are engaging in their communities. They are taking charge, striving for wellness, focusing on independence, and advocating for themselves. What this all means is that aging has changed, and Older Americans Month is the perfect opportunity to recognize and celebrate what getting older looks like today.

Let’s amplify the voices of older Americans and raise awareness of vital aging issues in our community. SAC’s Enrichment Center brings older adults (and people of ALL ages) together in our community to socialize, learn, and celebrate. Let us know what additional services we can provide to meet your needs and interests.

In the words of author Mark Twain, “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”

Weekly Activities

Monday, May 8:

Baked Chicken/Mashed Potatoes

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, May 9:

Hot Beef Sandwich

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, May 10:

“Potluck Picnic” feature Chicken Noodle Salad.

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• Medicare.

Thursday, May 11:

Swiss Steak

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

• 4 p.m. – Essential Oils put on by Center City Coop. This is part two. Excellent presentation.

Upcoming Events

• Wednesday, May 10: Terry Smith, songwriter of “Far Side Banks of Jordan.” Opening act is Casey Aro and Sharon Lee. Tickets $20, transportation $15. Stop at Cassidy’s for lunch on way up to event. Shop at Ben Franklin and the boutique “Cheri’s Flower Shop” before show. Leave from Center at 10:30 a.m. Great reviews. Call ASAP to reserve a seat.

• Thursday, May 18: Leave Center at 10:45 a.m. Transportation cost, $15. Ticket and lunch, $46.35. Old Log Theater presents “The Savannah Sipping Society.” In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique single Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. This play received excellent reviews.

• Wednesday, May 31: Twins Game at 12:10 p.m. Leave at 10:30 a.m. Twins vs. Houston.