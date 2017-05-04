William “Chip” Carlson was born August 17, 1966 in Duluth. He was raised in Roseville. He attended Concordia Academy in Roseville. After High School graduation Chip served in the Army from 1988 – 1992. He served in the Military Police and General’s Guard. After his military service he came back to Roseville. Chip met and later married Jennie Blumer on September 25, 1993 and they made their home in Isanti. Chip worked in various jobs in the area. He was a member of Spirit River Community Church. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and his “Man Cave.”

Chip passed away on April 29, 2017 at Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Kenneth Carlson.

Chip is survived by his wife, Jennie; children, Tina (Jon) Martinez, Sabrina (Dan) Holliday; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; mother, Michelle Carlson; brother, Scott (Sue) Carlson; sister, Sherry Carlson; and by many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be Sunday, May 7th at Spirit River Community Church in Isanti with Rev. Jim Crecelius officiating. Burial Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on Monday, May 8, 2017. Condolences can be left at StrikeFuneral.com.

