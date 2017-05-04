Braham School Board receives special invitation

Delwayne Hahn

Contributing Writer

The April 24 Braham Area School Board got underway with members receiving a special invitation from fourth-grader Abby White who handed each a formal request for them to attend the Social Studies State Projects Family Night on May 25. Abby White, fourth-grader at Braham Elementary School, hands a special invitation to School Board Member John Paitl for the Social Studies State Projects Family Night on May 25. All board members received an invitation.

Photo by Delwayne Hahn

Abby encouraged the board members to check out the fourth-graders’ projects, try a fun facts scavenger hunt and enjoy the refreshments at the event.

Catie Hanson and Kelly Rud, special education teachers, presented the Professional Learning Community special education report, for which they share the leadership role. Among the responsibilities for the special education PLC they reported are a lot of positive behavior assessments at the first meeting each month. The second monthly meeting focus includes curriculum, due process, timeline for paperwork and summer programming for the special education students.

Elementary Principal Jeff Eklund congratulated Katie Blomdahl as the elementary Together Everyone Achieves More award winner. She has been instrumental in getting the community involved through the Bomber PRIDE committee and, along with Tracy Fix, sixth-grade teacher, and Lori Lemieux, fourth-grade teacher, has been instrumental in leading the school through the School of Excellence application process. This is a national program that involves a systematic program of self-study, development of a school improvement program and implementation of the plan based on demonstrated results.

In other action, the board:

• Reviewed the preliminary budget for 2017-2018, which shows a total general fund revenue and expenditures projection of $7.7 million.

• Acknowledged contributions from the following sources: Wal-Mart grant, $1,000 for the sports and entertainment class field trip; Tim Burton, fridge-freezer valued at $85 for the theater department; Pat and Greg Tollefsrud, gloves valued at $50 for Braham Area Elementary School students; Braham Girl Scouts for labor on updating nature trails near Braham Elementary; Salem Lutheran Church, $20 for girls softball team; East Central Regional Arts Council grant in the amount of $830 for Daryl Johnson II work with band and math; and the following contributions to the Supermileage program: Central Minnesota Manufacturing Association, $250; Aurelius Manufacturing, $200; Braham Moose Lodge, $500; and Community Giving-Bremer Bank, $250.

• Appointed Eklund as the Local Education Agency representative for federal programs, which means he will serve as the administrator of the Title I, Title II, Title VI and the Assurance of Mastery programs.

• Accepted Superintendent Ken Gagner’s recommendation that contract work days for the community education and activities secretary be reduced from 211 to 201 days effective July 1.

• Approved the request of Luke Becker, vocational industrial technology and agriculture teacher, for the Supermileage team to go to Detroit for the Supermileage competition.

– The next meeting of the board will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

During the April 24 Braham Area School Board meeting, recognition was given to the following individuals as Braham Honors recipients for the month:

– Jan Strohkirch, Jeff Eklund, Lindsay Rasmussen, Roxanne Kirby, Dawn Olson, Lori Auers, April White, Danika Dahlin, Danae Shaw and Sarah Gamache for their efforts to promote and serve the district through participation in Kindergarten Roundup 2017.

– Beth Stone and Paulette Weisz, for their leadership in areas of staff development and continuing education.

– Jack Lanhart for the donation of a new roller for use in the district’s outdoor facilities.

– Marion Larson, Jodi Splittstoser and Mindy Campbell for volunteering to greet family and friends who attended the elementary concerts on March 23.

– Marie Sward, Julie Johnson, Sarah Golly, Shawn Kuhnke, Steph White and Art Kaunonen for their participation in and support of the Open the Gates events celebrating the district’s new facilities.

– Tiffany Flogel for work on the Braham promotion movie ad to be shown at the theater in Cambridge.

– Braham Police, Braham Fire, East Central Energy, Mike Wallace, Keith Golly, Greg Cardey, city of Braham, Braham Ford, Knife River Construction, DNR Forestry Service and the Allina Ambulance Service for their efforts on the Big Truck Day April 8, attended by 185 people.

– Lauren Kreyer for making it to and participating in the State Speech Contest April 22.

– Jayden Prill, Michael McAdams, Chelsey Swanson, Zach Anderson, Lilia Anderson and Kyra Johnson for making it to and participating in the State FFA Convention.

– Sunita Xiong for winning the local spelling bee and participating in the regional competition.

– LeSean Greer for winning the local and regional Geography Bees and participating in the state competition.

– Kaylie Paitl for signing a national letter of intent to play college volleyball at St. Catherine University.

– Kaitlyn Dordal for signing a national letter of intent to play college basketball at Central Lakes College.

– Brandon Wyganowski for signing a national letter of intent to run college cross-country and track at the South Dakota School of Mines.