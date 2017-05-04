Author Brian Freeman coming to Scout & Morgan

Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge is excited to welcome back international and award-winning author, Brian Freeman, with his latest Jonathan Stride mystery on Saturday, May 6 at 11:30 a.m. Brian Freeman

“Marathon” promises to be Freeman’s most intense novel yet. You may never look at Grandma’s Marathon the same again.

“Tens of thousands of people crowd into Duluth for the city’s biggest annual event: the Duluth Marathon. In a terrifying echo of the Boston bombing, there is an explosion along the race course. Within minutes, Jonathan Stride and his partners are at work with the FBI to find the terrorists behind the tragedy, as social media feeds a flood of rumors and misinformation.”

Freeman writes psychological thrillers that have been sold in 46 countries and 20 languages. He has lived in Minnesota for more than 35 years with his wife, Marcia, who is his partner in life and in the book business. Freeman loves to answer questions about his books, writing, and novel locations. All are welcome to join for an intriguing discussion.