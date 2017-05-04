Art & Science Academy spring musical May 5-7

The Art & Science Academy in Isanti is excited to announce their spring 2017 musical, “Casey Cometchaser and the Intergalactic Zoo.”

Performance dates are May 5 and May 6 at 7 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m.

The year is 2151. About half of earth’s population is now living on green, sunny climate-controlled space colonies. Things are almost perfect on Space Colony Bliss-II … Almost.

It has come to the attention of the colony’s president, Director Starmaker, that his residents are very disappointed in the colony’s public zoo.

Starmaker’s team comes up with a solution to fix their problem: Send a ship back to earth to get the last few animals at the last open zoo on the planet-Como Zoo in Saint Paul-and bring them back to the Bliss-II colony.

The director sends for the best space pilot at the academy, a young bright-eyed recruit named Casey Cometchaser. Casey, along with the engineers and crew of the X-13, head to earth.

Will they convince the animals to come back to the colony? Will they be able to navigate the dangers along the way? And will they avoid a run-in with Parker Lightspeed, the famous galactic bounty hunter??

Space is limited, tickets are $7 at the door, open to the public.