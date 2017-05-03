Steven Arrowood

Steven Gale Arrowood, 69, Cambridge, died March 9, 2017, at Solara Specialty Hospital, Harlingen, Texas.

A memorial service for Steve will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 pm at Joy Lutheran Church, Cambridge. Interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls.

He was born July 20,1947 to David and Ardoth (Lydeen) Arrowood, St Peter. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1966 and was married to Judy Ann Pearson on September 21,1967 in Alaska. After discharge the family made their home in the Cambridge area.

Survivors include his wife Judy of almost 50 years; daughter Melissa (Doug) Longley; son Steven jr Arrowood; grandchildren Miles, Kayla, Darian Longley and Joshua Erickson; siblings Darrel (Shirley) Arrowood, Leslie (Gloria) Arrowood and Nancy (Kirby) Hanson; brother-in-Law Jerry (Linda) Pearson.