On the Go upcoming events

Free Pickleball Lessons and Organized Play

Beginning June 5 and June 6: Free Pickleball lessons and organized play will be offered by the Isanti County Pickleball Club and Allina Health throughout the summer starting June 5 and June 6. The city of Cambridge built four new outdoor pickleball courts at Central Green Park in south Cambridge. The lesson and play will continue for several weeks. This is a new, fun sport for people of all ages 20 and older. To receive detailed information and registration, send an email to [email protected] with your name and phone number. Space is limited, respond promptly.

Free Community Dinner

Wednesday, May 3: Free Community Dinner hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Questions or if you need a ride, call Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471. Bread distribution is being suspended at this time.

Long Lake Lutheran Garage Sale

Thursday, May 4: Long Lake Lutheran Church will hold a garage sale in the fellowship hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will have clothing for children and adults, small household appliances, dishes, glasses, books, toys, bedding, pictures, decorations and more. Most Items will not be priced, but sold for a free-will donation. Proceeds will go to their church kitchen fund to purchase replacement appliances and other needed items. The church is located at 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti, (just east of Highway 47).

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, May 5: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 2101 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more info.

Peace Walk in Cambridge

Saturday, May 6: The bimonthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome. They walk on the first and third Saturdays every month, so they meet again on May 20.

Common Ground Rummage-Bag Sale

Saturday, May 6: Common Ground, a United Methodist Community, will hold a one-day rummage/bag sale in the fellowship hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fill a large paper shopping bag with clothing, miscellaneous household, books, toys and more, for $10. Proceeds will go toward improvements in the church Fireside room and library, narthex and kitchen. Church youth group will sell refreshments. Common Ground, 404 N. Cypress, Cambridge.

South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association

Saturday, May 6: The South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at 11 a.m., with a potluck lunch following. Come early to help clean up this historic site. They look forward to seeing you.

Newcomers and Friends

Monday, May 8: Newcomers and Friends monthly coffee meeting will be held at Perkin’s in Cambridge at 10 a.m. All newcomers to the are invited to share in coffee and friendship every second Monday of the month. Information regarding activities and resources in the area as well as volunteer opportunities are provided. If you are new to the area, this is a good resource and an avenue to making new friends. The group will be planning May and June activities.

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

Monday, May 8: The Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series of Deliverance will meet from 7-8 p.m. every Monday at The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. A.C.T.S. is a self-help holistic educational approach to fighting addictions. All are welcome. For more information contact Eric Dewey at 763-744-7609.

Senior Social Hour in Braham

Wednesday, May 10: At 2 p.m., the Senior Social Hour at the Braham Event Center will host Amy Podein, senior project manager for Sort Toss Pack, presenting tips for downsizing whether you just need to declutter or plan to move. Refreshments provided.

Starting Seeds

Thursday, May 11: A free presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge, lower level, on “Starting Seeds.” This is free to the public presentation, although reservations are required by calling 763-689-1810.

Braham Snappers Baseball Team Fundraiser

Friday, May 12: Braham Snappers Amateur Baseball Team’s second annual Pulled Pork Dinner will be held at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Tickets are $10. Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a live band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Full bar available, as well as a silent auction.

Annual Spring Bird Hike at Anderson Park

Saturday, May 13: Spend a few hours with a local birding expert to learn more about local resident and migrating birds from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Whether you are an experienced birder or a novice, you’ll enjoy walking the trails together, exploring, and learning from Tom Anderson’s wealth of wisdom and stories. You can expect to look and listen for the distinctive sounds of loons, catbirds, warblers, indigo buntings, five kinds of woodpeckers and many more. Dress for the weather and bring your binoculars. Meet at the picnic shelter at Irving and John Anderson County Park, 27241 Furman St. NE, North Branch. Questions, contact Lee at 651-462-2015.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, May 13: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge beginning May 13.