Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 911

Cambridge-Isanti

625A Main Street North

Cambridge, MN 55008

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Board of Education, Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911 will receive sealed proposals on the following

Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans

Until 12:00 p.m. on June 5, 2017, at

Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911

625A Main Street North

Cambridge, MN 55008

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to (Julia Lines), Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents.

No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911 reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Cambridge-Isanti Schools ISD #911 pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017

