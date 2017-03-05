Specialty crop producers invited to info session on disaster assistance

The Isanti-Chisago County United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency will host an open house informational session on their NAP program.

Producers of specialty crops are invited to attend on Wednesday, March 8, from 10 -11 a.m. at the Isanti-Chisago County USDA Service Center, 110 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.

This program is designed to provide a risk protection plan against natural weather events. FSA representatives will be on-hand to discuss program requirements, coverage options, eligible crops and crop specific deadlines.

Representatives will also be available to discuss other programs that may help your operation, such as Microloans and Farm Storage Facility Loans. To reserve your spot or if you require special accommodation, contact the Isanti-Chisago County FSA Office at 763-689-3353 ext. 2.

The USDA FSA NAP program offers risk protection for specialty crops including, but not limited to: fruits and vegetables, ornamental nursery crops, Christmas trees, wild rice, honey, maple sap, hops and many other crops not covered by Risk Management Agency Insurance programs.