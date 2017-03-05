Moving forward into the spring season

Shawn Kuhnke, Braham Area Schools

High School Principal-Activities Director

We are quickly moving toward some important dates for our high school students. First off we have some MCA testing dates to be mindful of which include:

• Reading MCA: Grades 7, 8 & 10 on April 19-20.

• Math MCA: Grades 7, 8 & 11 on April 26-27.

• Science MCA: Grades 8 & 10 on May 9-10.

We also have our junior class taking the ACT test on April 19 at the Braham Event Center.

Please help to ensure that we all play a part in emphasizing the importance all students doing their absolute best on these tests.

Important note for our senior class as well, graduation time is fast approaching with a graduation date of Friday, May 26. I am happy to announce that Braham far exceeds the state and national averages in graduation rates. The state average in 2016 was 82.2 percent while Braham reached a graduation rate of 95.3 percent. Keep up the great work.

We are coming upon an exciting tournament time within our sports seasons. As for our wrestling team, Rush City-Braham finished with a 4-6 overall team record and participated in several tournaments along the way. RCB lost to Chisago Lakes in the team Sections 40-37. We did have two wrestlers make the state tournament in Dylan and Dalton Mielke. Eric Eskuri finished in third-place while Jesse Anderson took fourth-place in sections.

The girls basketball team has just finished their regular season with a 14-12 record while finishing fourth in the Great River Conference with a record of 11-5. The girls will begin tournament play at St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

The boys basketball team has just two games left in their regular season and to this point they have a 16-8 record while finishing in a tie for second-place with Pine City in the Great River Conference. The boys will begin tournament play on March 9.

I would also like to take the time to acknowledge our fine arts program, the cast and crew have been working tirelessly in the creation of our spring play, “Steel Magnolias.” They are set for three performances on March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. as well as March 26 at 2 p.m. Based on the effort of all involved, the show is sure to be fantastic. You do not want to miss out.

It is also hard to believe that we will begin our spring activities very soon. Our softball and track and field practices begin on March 13, while golf and baseball begin practices March 20. We are also very excited for the opportunity our kids have to be able to participate on our brand new outdoor facilities. A huge thank you to the entire Braham community. Our first home baseball and softball games are set for Monday, April 3 versus PACT and our first home varsity track and field event in over 45 years is set for Monday, April 24. We would like to welcome all of you to all of our home activities throughout this spring. We hope to see you there.